OBITUARY

VELLA. On March 3, Dr JOHN VELLA of Tal-Ibraġ, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Simone, his son David and his wife Michèle, his daughter Kristina and her partner Chris, his grandchildren Jonathan and Chris, his brother Lino and his wife Lydia, his carer Vergel, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Wednesday, March 5, at 1.30pm, for the Madonna tal-Karmnu parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ASCIAK – CARMEL. Remembering our beloved brother, especially today the 18th anniversary of his meeting with the dear Lord. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary, Agnes and Bernardette. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest father LEWIS on the 42nd anniversary of his passing away. His children, Victoria, David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LEEKS – FRANCES. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved and devoted mother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Franklin.

MIFSUD. Treasured memories of our dearest MIMA on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Always lovingly remembered by her sister Mabel Agius Condachi, her nephews, nieces and respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

von BROCKDORFF. In memory of GLADYS, née Critien, on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Her family.