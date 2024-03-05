OBITUARIES

ABELA. On March 2, ROBERTO, aged 48, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his parents Reginald and Elizabeth, his brothers Beppe and Marco and the loving community of Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

A private ceremony will be held today. Kindly keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Always loved and will be remembered in our hearts.

PANDOLFINO. With a broken heart, we sadly announce the peaceful passing of our wonderful, adored father/nannu PAUL, on Monday, March 4, at the age of 87.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Vivienne, his adored children Pippo, Daniela and Paula, their spouses Angele, Jean and Bernd, his precious grandchildren Giulia and her husband Edward, Nicky and his girlfriend Jade, Luca and his girlfriend Amy, Thomas and Sam, his dear nephew Damian, his sister Josephine, his other in-laws, nephews and nieces and all his friends. He will be reunited with his departed beloved son Christian and his adored granddaughter Nina.

For those who wish to attend, the funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 6, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by a private family burial at Addolorata Cemetery. We wish to thank all the family members and numerous friends for the amazing support shown us throughout this difficult period. And a huge thank you to the incredible staff at Mater Dei Hospital and The Imperial for their selfless dedication throughout.

We are eternally grateful for his immense heart full of love, the incredible memories we shared, the wisdom he imparted and his unwavering faith in us all. Even though he will leave a huge void, a life so fully, lovingly and greatly lived deserves to be fondly remembered by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. YNWA and we love you eternally our handsome Pawlu.

IN MEMORIAM

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of WALTER on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Marcelle, his children Angela and Chris, Teresa and Nicky and Simon, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

You left us beautiful memories,

Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you,

You are always at our side.

CAPTUR. In ever loving and everlasting memory of our dear MAURICE who departed from this life six years ago. We hold you in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our prayers. Sadly missed but forever cherished. His wife Thelma, children Shirley and Malcolm, Nick and Fi, grandchildren Tim and Faith, Debbie and Andy, Thomas and Emilia and great-grandchildren Isabella, Nathan, Samantha, Olivia, Adam and Remy. Also his dear niece Grace and her family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR TORREGIANI – MARK ANTHONY. In loving memory of our dear father on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his wife Myriam, his sons Julian, Jeremy and Conrad and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA CURMI – PAUL. Fond and grateful memories of a loving father, tomorrow the 17th anniversary of his passing away to a better life, joining our mother Josette forever. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families. A mass celebrating their life will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, at 7.15pm, at the old church of the Annunciation, Three Churches Street, Balzan.

SELVAGI – ANNE. Treasured memories of our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered and so sadly missed by all her family. May she rest in the Lord’s peace.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.