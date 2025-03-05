Obituaries

ABELA. Suddenly, on March 1, at his residence in Cospicua, CARMEL, aged 58, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Tania, his children Matthew and his wife Stephanie, Shanice and her partner Xylon, his grandchildren Eve and Harry, his sister Mary and her husband Alex Axisa, his brother Fr Joe Abela, his sisters Monica and Therese and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, March 6, at 9.30am for Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish church, Cospicua, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On March 3, Dr JOHN VELLA, of Tal-Ibraġ, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Simone, his son David and his wife Michèle, his daughter Kristina and her partner Chris, his grandchildren Jonathan and Chris, his brother Lino and his wife Lydia, his carer Vergel, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, today, Wednesday, March 5, at 1.30pm, for the Madonna tal-Karmnu parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the trigesima die of the death of ANGELE WRIGHT, a Mass in her memory will be held at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, tomorrow, Thursday, March 6, at 9am. Sr Lucienne Cachia, Toots Birch and Madeleine Nadin would like to thank Fr Ryan and all those who attended the funeral, sent messages, donations and remembered her in their prayers. Special thanks to the doctors and all the staff at St Vincent de Paul residence, Kristu Re 1, for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – WALTER. On the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life, He is lovingly remembered by his wife Marcelle, his children Angela and Chris, Teresa and Nicky and Simon, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May he rest in peace. In the hearts of those who loved you, you will always be there.

CAPTUR. In ever loving and everlasting memory of our dear MAURICE who departed from this life seven years ago on March 5, 2018. We hold you in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our prayers. Sadly missed but forever cherished. His wife Thelma, children Shirley and Malcolm, Nick and Fi, grandchildren Tim and Faith, Debbie and Andy, Thomas and Emilia and great-grandchildren Isabella, Nathan, Samantha, Olivia, Adam and Remy. Also his dear niece Grace and her family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SELVAGI – ANNE. Treasured memories of our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered and so sadly missed by all her family. May she rest in the Lord’s peace.

