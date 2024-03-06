Obituaries

ATTARD. On March 4, JOSEPH (Tal-Combinatie), aged 83, widower of Imelda, née Azzopardi, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Yvette and her husband Charles Grech Soler, his sons Kevin G. and his wife Silvana, and Keith and his wife Angela Attard Fenech, his precious grandchildren Philippa, Sebastian, Thomas, Mattei and Jack, his brother Edward Nicholas, other in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives, friends and carers, especially those at the Imperial Home for the Elderly. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, March 6, at St Publius parish church, Floriana, at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to charitable institutions will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA. On March 3, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, CECILIA, died peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Former teacher at St Elmo’s Primary School, Valletta, Żabbar Primary School and Assistant Head, Ħamrun Primary School. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Margaret Tisch, many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence, tomorrow, Thursday, March 7, for the Basilica Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Carmelite Community, Valletta, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PANDOLFINO. With a broken heart, we sadly announce the peaceful passing of our wonderful, adored father and nannu PAUL, on March 4, at the age of 87. He leaves behind his beloved wife Vivienne, his adored children Pippo, Daniela and Paula, their spouses Angele, Jean and Bernd, his precious grandchildren Giulia and her husband Edward, Nicky and his girlfriend Jade, Luca and his girlfriend Amy, Thomas and Sam, his dear nephew Damian, his sister Josephine, his other in-laws, nephews and nieces and all his friends. He will be reunited with his departed beloved son Christian and his adored granddaughter Nina. For those who wish to attend, the funeral will be held today, Wednesday, March 6, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by a private family burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. We wish to thank all the family members and numerous friends for the amazing support shown us throughout this difficult period and a huge thank you to the incredible staff at Mater Dei Hospital and The Imperial for their selfless dedication throughout. We are eternally grateful for his immense heart full of love, the incredible memories we shared, the wisdom he imparted and his unwavering faith in us all. Even though he will leave a huge void, a life so fully, lovingly and greatly lived deserves to be fondly remembered by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. YNWA and we love you eternally our handsome Pawlu. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GALEA CURMI – PAUL. Fond and grateful memories of a loving father, today the 17th anniversary of his passing away to a better life, joining our mother Josette forever. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families. A Mass celebrating their life will be said today at 7.15pm at the old church of the Annunciation, Three Churches Street, Balzan.

MUNTON. In memory of our dear ANGELA, née Mifsud, on the first anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her husband Phillip, her daughter Fiona and her husband Joseph Cauchi, her son Adam, her treasured grandchildren Daisy and Elliot, her mother Patricia, her siblings David and his wife Anita, Lorraine and her husband Ray Azzopardi, and Andrew, and other relatives and friends in Malta and the UK.

SHIELDS. In loving memory of SANDRA on the second anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her husband Joe, her children Matthew and Nick, her mother Josette Farrugia, her extended family and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Sunday, March 10 at 9.30am at Attard parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Remembering our dear uncle FRANZ, today the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Tony and Nadya, Eddie and Marie Lou, Mimi and Arthur, Sarah, Alexia, Lisa and Edward. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

In Memoriam of FRANCIS X. ZAMMIT who went to meet the Risen Lord on March 6, 2004. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Maria, son Gerald and his wife Caroline, Maria wife of his late son Julian and grandchildren Matthew and his wife Lyn, Amanda and her husband Jonathan and Julia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI, JOSEPH from Sliema, who passed away on the 6th of March 2012. In memory, on his 12th anniversary, forever missed but never forgotten by his loving wife Margaret, (aka Maggie). His children and their families: Josie and Elizabeth; Mary Lou and family; Anton and Louise; John and Isabelle; Bridget and Andre'; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; family and friends.

In loving memory of VICTOR GALEA PACE 6.3.2015 - 6.3.2024 on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Vivienne, his sons Kurt, Mark and Ruth, his grandchildren Nicola and Jordan, his great-grandchildren Jack and Nina, brothers and sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. A loving nature, A heart of gold, The very best; This world could hold. Never selfish, always kind, These are the memories; You left behind; A silent thought; A quiet prayer, For a special person; In God's care. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

