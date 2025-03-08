In memoriam

CRITIEN – PETER GODFREY. It’s been three years since your sudden passing. You’re always in my heart and thoughts and so sadly missed this day and every day. Myra.

FRENDO JONES. In loving and unfading memory of LIZ, today the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Her brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Today’s 5.30pm mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – ANOUSCKA. Always in our hearts and prayers especially on this 19th anniversary of her passing at twenty-seven. ‘Nou-nou’, your heart of gold, your dearest voice, in heaven you rest safely in love and in peace. Her family in England and relatives in Malta.

GALEA CURMI – PAUL. Fond and grateful memories of a loving father on the 18th anniversary of his passing away to a better life, joining our mother Josette forever. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families. A mass celebrating their life will be said today at 7pm at the chapel of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, St Francis Street, Balzan.

RIPARD – CHRISTOPHER (Kit). In everlasting memory of our dear father on the 44th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sons Nick, Chris, Tim, Edward, Michael and Paul and their respective partners.