Obituaries

BONNICI. On March 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTOR of Żebbuġ, aged 75, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Monica Gatt and her family, his brothers Thomas Bonnici and his family, family of Michael Bonnici, Dun Frans Bonnici, his sister Helen, wife of Angelo Agius, and their sons Kevin, Antoine, Alan and Thomas, his brother Fortunato and family, other family members, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, March 9, at 9.30am for St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEPASQUALE. On March 7, GEORGE, aged 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife Doreen, née Ebejer, his precious children, Karl and his wife Nikki, Sandra and her husband Malcolm West, his adoring grandchildren Matthew, Julian, Sam, Michael and Lisa, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, his many nephews and nieces and friends. For those who wish to attend, the funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, today, Saturday, March 9, at 10am, followed by a private family burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. We wish to thank all the family members and numerous friends for their unwavering support shown throughout this difficult period. The family would like to thank the Palliative Care team at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and Hospice Malta.

Requiem Mass

On the third anniversary of the passing away to eternal life of ALBERT SCHEMBRI WISMAYER, all 12.15pm Sunday Masses throughout March at St Julians parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FENECH PACE – ROMEA. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the fourth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her daughters Marina and Mariella, in-laws, grandchildren and family. Loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LICARI – VICTOR. Remembering a very special brother-in-law and uncle today the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly gone but his memory will live with us forever. Mona, Gloria, Massie, his in-laws, his nieces and nephews and their families. May he rest in peace.

PIROTTA – JOE. Cherished and unfading memories on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. His beloved wife Rose, his siblings and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULÈ – MATTHIAS, 10.3.1984. Loving memories of our dear father who passed away 40 years ago at the young age of 52. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Alfred and his wife Jocelyn, Raymond, Francis and Rita and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of EDWARD BORG tomorrow the sixth anniversary of his demise Never forgotten by his parents Marthese and Joe, his sister Angele and her husband Paul Jones, nephews Ben and Leo, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Mass in his memory will be said tomorrow at 11.30am at St Joseph chapel, Santa Venera. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of JAMES BORG on the 33rd anniversary of his death. Sweet is your memory, Precious your name, Deep in our hearts You will always remain Forever loved and sadly missed by his mum Natalie, dad Joe, sister Angèle and brother Nicky.

In loving memory of VICTOR LICARI 7.9.1935 – 9.3.2018Just a prayer from the family who loved you, Just a memory fond and true, In our hearts you will live forever, Because we thought the world of you. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by his wife Rosanne, and his children Daniela and Richard, Sara, Michaela and Andrew, Jerome and Janika, Petra, Philippa and Pia, Ambrose, Jeppy and Iva. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, March 10 at 9.30am at Balzan parish church. Grant him O Lord, eternal rest

Sistina Art Shop

Best European brands on our shelves. New framing service. Delivery service available. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.