Obituaries

BISHTAWI. On January 18, ADEL, aged 79, passed away peacefully. A career journalist, he was central managing editor of the Emirates News Agency, co-founder of two UK newspapers and the Syrian Writers Association. He published more than 20 books in Arabic and English. He is survived by his spouse Susan and his two sons Daniel and Sammy.

CAMILLERI. On March 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED, from Paola, aged 74, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Imelda, his daughters Vanessa and Fiorella, his precious grandson Samuel, his brother Carmelo and his wife Phyllis, his sister Antoinette and her husband Saviour, his nephews and nieces Ryan, Lara, Fr Martin, and Michelle, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, March 10, for Paola parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HATHAWAY. On March 7, JOSEPHINE, known as Angela, of Sliema, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Michael, in-laws, cousins and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, March 11, at 8.45am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares and RSPCA will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI. Lovingly remembering our brother ALDO CAMILLERI, B.Pharm., LP, and grandfather Maestro FERDINANDO CAMILLERI. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Violet, Antoinette.

CAPTUR. In ever loving and everlasting memory of our dear MAURICE who departed from this life seven years ago on March 5, 2018. We hold you in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our prayers. Sadly missed but forever cherished. His wife Thelma, children Shirley and Malcolm, Nick and Fi, grandchildren Tim and Faith, Debbie and Andy, Thomas and Emilia and great-grandchildren Isabella, Nathan, Samantha, Olivia, Adam and Remy. Also his dear niece Grace and her family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CURMI – LIZ. In loving memory of our beloved friend on the second anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Clare and Joe Albanozzo and Christine.

FENECH PACE – ROMEA. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her daughters Marina and Mariella, in-laws, grandchildren and family. Loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PIROTTA. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved JOSEPH on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Rose, his siblings and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VALLETTA. In loving memory of STELLA on the first anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by Pio, Timothy, in-laws, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In ever loving memory of CARMEN QUINTANO on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her children Joseph and his wife Lucienne, Vanessa and her husband Dominic, her beloved grandchildren, Daniel, Nicolette, Hannah and Andrew, her siblings, in-laws, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Tuesday, March 11 at 6.30pm at Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church parish, Tal-Ibraġ.

In loving memory of JAMES BORG on the 34th anniversary of his death. Just a prayer from the family who loved you, Just a memory fond and true, In our hearts you will live forever, Because we thought the world of you. Loved and forever missed by his mum Natalie, dad Joe, sister Angèle and brother Nicky.

In loving memory of EDWARD BORG who went to meet the Risen Lord on March 10, 2018. Always loved and never forgotten by his parents Marthese and Joe, his sister Angele and her husband Paul Jones, nephews Ben, Leo and Yan, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Masses in his memory will be celebrated in various churches.

Treasured and unfading memories of our most precious and beloved ELIZABETH CURMI (9.3.2023) especially today, being the second anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and forever loved by her husband Neville, children Theresa and John, Anna and Edward, David and Jelena and Lezi, together with her grandchildren Michael, Benji, Sara, Sasha, Milly and Alex. Eternal rest give unto her Oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine on her always. Please keep Liz in your prayers. May she rest in eternal peace – Amen.

In loving memory of JOSEPH DALLI founder of ATLAS TOOL Eng. Co. Ltd. on the 10th anniversary since he went to meet the Lord, March 7, 2015. A sad loss of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Never forgotten by his wife, Carmen, son Daniel, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Your prayers for the repose of his soul are solicited.

In loving memory of VICTOR LICARI (7.9.1935 – 9.3.2018). Just a prayer from the family who loved you, Just a memory fond and true, In our hearts you will live forever, Because we thought the world of you. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by his wife Rosanne, and his children Daniela and Richard, Sara, Michaela and Andrew, Jerome and Janika, Petra, Philippa and Pia, Ambrose, Jeppy and Iva. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, March 9 at 9.30am at Balzan parish church. Grant him O Lord, eternal rest.

Creditors Meeting

Creditors meeting of Marvick North Ltd (C 99935) to be held Friday, March 14, 11:00 CET, at Cali House, 3rd Floor, Vjal ir-Riħan, San Ġwann, Malta.

