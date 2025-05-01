Obituary

BISAZZA. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn JULIETTE, who passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord on April 28 at Karin Grech Hospital, aged 86. She will be deeply missed by her sister Laura, her brother Mario and his wife Catherine; her nephews and nieces Ivan, Jacqueline, Juliet and her husband David, Christopher, Claude and his wife Nisha, Nadia and Leon; as well as by Maria, her beloved students, and many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, May 3, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRINKWORTH – DAVID CHARLES. Today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, his children Jonathan, Fiona, Sarah Jane and Andrew.

CAMILLERI – MONICA. In loving memory of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing. So deeply missed and never forgotten by her husband John, her children Jenny, Gillian and Philippe, Susan, Timmy and Angela, John and Moira, Anne, Angie, her 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI – JILL. In memory of a much loved mother and grandmother who passed away 12 years ago. With cherished memories of times together. Elise, Matthew, Thomas and families.

GERADA. In loving memory of JOSEPH GERADA, B.Pharm., on the 20th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Bernadette and family. A prayer is solicited.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of Major LAWRENCE ZAMMIT, being the 18th anniversary of his passing away. He is sadly missed by Peter, Pamela and his grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of CHARLES HALL a beloved son and brother (26.3.1979 – 1.5.2002). Today 23 years of your meeting with the Risen Lord. 23 years have come and gone, Yet in our hearts, you still live on. A son, a brother – pure and bright, A soul who filled our world with light. We speak your name, we share your dreams, You're closer than it sometimes seems. In laughter, tears, and quiet skies, We feel your spirit never dies. Though we can't hold you, touch your face, We find you in each gentle place. Forever loved, forever near - You walk with us, year after year. Mum and dad. Patricia, Jeanette and their families.

