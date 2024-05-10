OBITUARY

Rose Marie Bonello

BONELLO. On May 8, at St Vincent de Paul residence, ROSE MARIE, widow of Lino, aged 89, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her children Mirelle, Anne Marie and her husband Joseph Vassallo Gatt, her grandchildren Cedric and his wife Felicity, Trevor, Cristina, Michela and her husband Jeremy Dela, her great-grandchildren Jodie, Abbie and Edward, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Saturday, at 8.15am for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BARTOLI – NATHALIE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 24th anniversary of her death. Dearly missed by her children David, Celia and Alan, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. Today, 10th May, being the 10th anniversary of the passing away of EDGAR (Garry). Always remembered by his wife Rosette, his children Pierre and his wife Ania, Michele and her husband Kenneth, his grandchildren Christina and Raphael, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – CHARLES, former dentist of Birkirkara, today the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed by his wife Delma and fondly remembered by the Galea, Darmanin Demajo and Zammit nephews and nieces. May he rest in peace. A prayer is solicited.

TABONE. In ever loving memory of ANTHONY JOSEPH on the fourth anniversary of his demise on May 10, 2020. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters Gabriella and Mariella-Pia and her husband Kevin, his sister Joyce and his brothers Godwin and Raymond, his in-laws, cousins, nephews, nieces and countless friends and acquaintances. His cherished memory lives on in all who knew him. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Friday, May 10, at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara, at 6.30pm. Kindly also remember him in your prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of our beloved EDWIN and THERESE, née Mallia, on the 18th and 38th anniversary of their passing to eternal life. Always remembered by their daughter Lydia, widow of Paul Attard Montalto, and by all their grandchildren.

Loving memories of LILIANA PSAILA SAVONA as we offer gratitude to God for the treasured moments that continue to inspire and sustain us. Joe, Anika and Pierre, Katja and Chris, Greta and Steve, Luisa, Bianca, Seth, Sam, Nick, Tom and Lily. A prayer is solicited from all who knew her.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.