In Memoriam

BARTOLI – NATHALIE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 25th anniversary of her death. Dearly missed by her children David, Celia and Alan, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – CHARLES, former dentist of Birkirkara. On the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life, please remember him and say a silent prayer. With love, Delma.

PSAILA SAVONA. Loving memories of LILIANA as we offer gratitude to God for the 18 years of treasured moments that continue to inspire and sustain us. Joe, Anika and Pierre, Katja and Chris, Greta and Steve, Luisa, Bianca, Seth, Sam, Nick, Tom and Lily. A prayer is solicited from all who knew her.

TABONE. In ever loving memory of ANTHONY JOSEPH on the fifth anniversary of his demise, 10 May 2020. Fondly remembered and constantly sadly missed by his daughters Gabriella and Mariella-Pia and her husband Kevin, his sister Joyce and his brothers Godwin and Raymond, his in-laws, cousins, nephews, nieces and countless friends and acquaintances. His cherished memory lives on in all who knew him and he continues to guide us all from above. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Saturday, May 10, at 6pm, at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara. Kindly also remember him in your prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass A Mass for the repose of MARIKA MALLIA will be offered today at 7pm at St Patrick’s church, Sliema

