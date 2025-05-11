Birth

THOMSON. Stephen and Eilidh announce the birth of their second son – MICHAEL CAMPBELL, born on April 21 in High Wycombe, England, a much-awaited brother to Daniel Stephen. A most welcome grandchild for Douglas and Louise, Donald and Iona in Scotland and great-grandchild for Stewart Thomson in Malta.

Obituaries

CAUCHI – MADELEINE, née Fiteni, has died peacefully at Darlington Memorial Hospital. For many years, Madeleine cared for her unwell and disabled late husband, Colonel George Cauchi, CBE DL FCIS Hon RNCM. She leaves behind her son Jason, his wife Sarah and her granddaughter Sophia, her son Marcus, his wife Suzanne and her grand­daughters, Katherine, Ana and Lexi. She was greatly loved and is greatly missed by them, and by her nieces, nephews and cousins, her godson Patrick Crockford and her many relatives and friends, in Malta, Australia, Canada, the US and Britain.

COLLINS. On May 8, at Mater Dei Hospital M1 ward, EDWARD, known as TEDDY, passed away peacefully at the age of 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is deeply mourned by his ever-loving wife Jessie and only daughter Isabel, her sons Theo Fereday and Louyn Fereday, her partner Pierre Mizzi, and family and friends. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 13, at 10.30am, at St Publius parish church, Floriana, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. Cherished memories of our beloved father CONSTANTINE on the 45th anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers, Helen and family.

BRINKWORTH. In loving memory of DESMOND, today being the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Maya, daughter Keeley, son-in-law Christopher, his beloved granddaughter Emma, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

CARUANA. Treasured memories of WALTER, a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather who passed away 36 years ago. Fondly remembered by his daughters Marian Paris and Joan, his daughter-in-law, Rosanna and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CORTIS. In loving memory of our beloved parents MARIO PAUL and JESSIE on the 25th and 16th anniversary of their call to eternal life. Deeply missed by their daughters Rituccia and her husband James Portelli, Charmaine and her husband Manuel Fidalgo and Graziella and her husband Chris Vella, their grandchildren Benjamin and his wife Jutta, Bettina and her husband Jack, Luke and Maria, their great-grand­children Joseph, Benedict, Thomas, Oona and Martin, their sisters, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

DESIRA. In loving memory of MARY on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Forever loved and sadly missed by her son Norval and his wife Patricia, her daughter Sheryl Ann and her husband James, her beloved grand­children Emma and her husband Luke, Philippa and her partner Karl, Timmy, her sisters Rose and Evelyn, all her relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ESPOSITO – VINCENT. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, on the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maris and Roberta and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – ANGELICA (Gegé). Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving and caring mother and grand­mother on her 41st anniversary. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

GALEA. In ever cherished and unforgettable memory of HELEN, née Ellul, on this fourth anniversary of her departure for pastures new. Always in the prayerful and fond memory of her husband Amabile, only son Patrick, daughter-in-law Marthese, grandsons and granddaughters-in-law Bernard and Alessandra, Gabriel and Chloe and their precious young families. May she rest in the blissful peace of the Lord Jesus and rise in glory. Amen. “The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms” (Deut. 33:27).

MIZZI – JEFFREY. Loved and missed by Lucia, Zoe, Gaia, his family and many friends.

PACE-BONELLO. Remembering our dear father JOE today, on the 27th anniversary of his passing. Remembered by his children Brian and Jane, Anna and Bernd and Pat, widow of his son Henry and their families.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved father CHARLES, tomorrow 12th May being the seventh anniversary of his demise. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of his loving and grateful sons, daughter and grandchildren to whom he will always bring smiles, love and happy memories. Lord grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – FRANK. In loving memory of our dear father on the 59th anniversary of his untimely demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus, Frank, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In ever loving memory of PHILIP BONETT tomorrow being the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and constantly remembered with love and deep affection by his parents Dorothy and John brother David and his wife Karyn and niece Georgina and nephew Nick. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, May 12 at 6pm at St Patrick’s Salesian church, Sliema.

Notary PETER PAUL PELLEGRINI PETIT Fondest memories of a dear father on the ninth anniversary of his demise. His children Myriam, Cecilia, Edward Lucienne and Ariane and their families. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of FRANK VASSALLO GRANT a dearest and most loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, on the second anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Margaret Vassallo Grant, née Kissaun, William, Sylvia, Karl, Celine, François, Sophie and Emily May the Lord grant him eternal rest

