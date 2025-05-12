Obituary

ATTARD. On May 10, CHARLES, aged 87, from San Ġwann, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be remembered and cherished by his beloved wife Therese, his son Ray and his wife Rose, his daughter Graziella, his grandchildren Michael and Michela, Daniela, Tessa and William, Hannah and Kurt, his great-grandchildren Ana, Mia and Nina, his brother Anthony and his wife Grace, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, May 14 at 8am for San Ġwann parish church, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ANTONE. On the 28th anniversary of the passing away of our dear brother. Deeply missed by his brother Paul and his twin sister Alda. May he rest in peace.

BONETT. In loving memory of our beloved PHILIP on the 11th anniversary of his passing. Forever cherished, deeply missed. With love, aunty Sylvia and uncle George, Johanna, Angela and their families.

BONETT. In loving memory of our dear nephew and cousin, PHILIP, on the 11th anniversary of his demise. He is greatly missed. Rest in peace dear Philip.

BUSUTTIL – Prof. SALVINO BUSUTTIL. In memory of a beloved father, grandfather and brother on the ninth anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Sadly missed by his family. May he rest in peace.

CALCATERRA. In tender loving memory of our sweet aunty ROSE on the 14th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by David, Charmaine and Raphael.

CALCATERRA. Treasured memories of our affectionate aunty ROSE on the 14th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Paula, Christopher, Adrian, Joanna and Felicity and their families.

FLYNN. Treasured and happy memories of FRANCIS RAYMOND (Ċikku) on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. So loving and so lovable. Deeply missed by his wife Marthese, his children Simon and Natalie, Kathleen and Jean-Paul and his adored grandchildren Hannah and Dario and Benji and Michela. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

PARASCANDALO. Precious memories of our beloved mother MARIA on the 37th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by Mary Rose, Lawrence, Ninette, Josette, Anna, in-laws and grandchildren.

In loving memory of JOANNA BONNICI today the 18th anniversary of her demise. A loving wife, mother and grandmother. George, Zoe, Zack, Sacha and baby Mila. You are always in our hearts and thoughts.

In loving memory of JOANNA BONNICI today being the 18th anniversary of her passing away. You may be out of sight; We may be worlds apart; But you are always in our minds; And forever in our hearts. Mummy, Sue and Michael.

In ever loving memory of PHILIP BONETT today being the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and constantly remembered with love and deep affection by his parents Dorothy and John brother David and his wife Karyn and niece Georgina and nephew Nick. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, May 12 at 6pm at St Patrick’s Salesian church, Sliema.

