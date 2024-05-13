In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ANTON. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, today being the 27th anniversary of his demise. Miss you still more and more every single day. From your wife Lucienne and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PEPLOW. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and nanna, JOYCE née Joyce, especially today being the 28th anniversary of her passing.

Quickly and quietly came the call,Your sudden departure shocked us all.

Only we who have lost can tellThe loss of our loved one without farewell.

Your life was full of loving deedsForever thoughtful to all our needs.

Today, tomorrow and our whole life through,

We will always love and cherish you.

Always in our hearts and prayers. Edgar, William, Alice and family.

