IN MEMORIAM

AZZOPARDI – ANTON. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, today being the 28th anniversary of his demise. Miss you still more and more every single day. From your wife Lucienne and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of CONNIE on the seventh anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter, Tessa, Sandra and their families.

BORG COSTANZI. Cherished memories of our beloved EDWIN who passed away on May 14, 2013, aged 87. Sorely missed by his children Joe, Mary Anne and Michael and their spouses Kath, Ian and Lorraine, his grandchildren, Michael, Alex Gabriella, Francesca and Louisa, Hannah and Andrew, his great-granddaughter Isabella, and his brother Albert and wife Margaret and his sister Yvonne. Forever remembered.

CACHIA CARUANA – ANTOINE. Cherished memories of a dear father on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Edward and Silvana, Richard, Francis and Christine, Louise and Tonio. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA CARUANA – ANTOINE. Fond and treasured memories of a loving grandfather and great-grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his passing. Sorely missed by David, Matthew and Lucienne, Malcolm, Francesco, Philip and Emma, Michaela, Francesca, Timmy, Amelia and Beatrice.

PEPLOW. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and nanna, JOYCE, née Joyce, especially today being the 29th anniversary of her passing.

Quickly and quietly came the call,

Your sudden departure shocked us all.

Only we who have lost can tell

The loss of our loved one without farewell.

Your life was full of loving deeds

Forever thoughtful to all our needs.

Today, tomorrow and our whole life through,

We will always love and cherish you.

Always in our hearts and prayers. Edgar, William, Alice and family.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.