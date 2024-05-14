OBITUARY

TABONE. On May 12, VICTOR, former DJ on Radio 101, aged 65, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by his children Rachel, Ian, Justin, Francesca and their spouses, his grandchildren Nicole, Mattheas, Alexander, Zeyan, Zelaya and Drasdon, his mother Olga, his brothers and sisters, his aunt Amy, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, at 9.15am, at St Publius parish church, Floriana, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BONELLO GHIO. In ever loving memory of RITA, née Calleja Gera on the third anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed. Her only daughter Helena and beloved grandsons Philip, Christopher and Nicholas. Requiescat in pace.

BONGIOVANNI – INEZ. Remembering our dear mother and nanna on the 35th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord and His blessed mother. Forever loved and remembered every day by her five daughters and their families. May she rest in peace.

BORG COSTANZI. Cherished memories of our beloved EDWIN who passed away on May 14, 2013, aged 87. Sorely missed by his children Joe, Mary Anne and Michael and their spouses Kath, Ian and Lorraine, his grandchildren, Michael, Alex, Gabriella, Francesca and Louisa, Hannah and Andrew and great-granddaughter Isabella, his brother Albert and wife Margaret and his sister Yvonne. Forever remembered.

VASSALLO GRANT. In loving memory of our father FRANK on the first anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. So loved and sadly missed by his wife Margaret, née Kissaun, his children William, Sylvia and Karl and their respective families, his grandchildren Francois, Sophie and Emily. Lord, grant him eternal rest.