Obituary

CALAMATTA. On May 12, JANIS, née Christie, aged 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, reunited in eternal peace with her beloved Alfie. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Gabie, her son Nick and his wife Diana, her adored grandchildren Max, Marcus and Federica, her siblings Margaret and Alfred Quintano, David and Anna, Andrew and Marysa, Edith, William and Louise, her in-laws, Narcy and Lauren, Peter and Simone and Maryann and Ronald Cuschieri, nieces and nephews, her devoted carer Sabina and numerous friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 16, at 8.30am, at San Ġwann parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Richmond Foundation, St Venera, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO GHIO. In ever loving memory of RITA, née Calleja Gera, on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed. Her only daughter Helena and her beloved grandsons Philip, Christopher and Nicholas. Requiescat in pace.

BONGIOVANNI – INEZ. A much-loved mamà and adored grandma on the 36th anniversary of her going to eternal glory. Maria, Tonia, Liz, Liliana and Sandra and their families. May she rest in peace.

In loving memory of ANDRÉ ZAMMIT (30.3.1930 – 14.5.2020). Deep in our hearts you will always stay; Loved and remembered every day. His wife Victoria, children Ian, Alison, Robin, Jason, their spouses and his 11 grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest. All Masses said today and on Sunday, May 25 at St Patrick’schurch, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

