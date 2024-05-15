Obituary

MALLIA. On May 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, DONALD of Balzan, aged 48, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his sons Luigi and Enrico, their mother Loredana, Luigi’s girlfriend Dana Vella, his mother Carmen and his father Carmel Mallia, his brother Antoine and his wife Isabelle, his nephews Michael, Michele, and Beppe, his niece Emily, his in-laws and their respective spouses, his aunties and uncles, cousins, colleagues, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, May 16, at 3.30pm for Lija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CREMONA. Treasured memories of MAY on the 30th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace. Susan, Alfred and Diana and their respective families.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.