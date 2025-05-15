Obituaries

CALAMATTA. On May 12, JANIS, née Christie, aged 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, reunited in eternal peace with her beloved Alfie. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Gabie, her son Nick and his wife Diana, her adored grandchildren Max, Marcus and Federica, her siblings Margaret and Alfred Quintano, David and Anna, Andrew and Marysa, Edith, William and Louise, her in-laws, Narcy and Lauren, Peter and Simone and Maryann and Ronald Cuschieri, nieces and nephews, her devoted carer Sabina and numerous friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, May 16, at 8.30am, at San Ġwann parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Richmond Foundation, Santa Venera, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

De GIORGIO. On May 13, HELEN, née Borda, widow of Dennis, passed away peacefully at the age of 96, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children, Victoria and Anthony Wetz, Theresa and Walter Bonnici, Lucienne and Peter Gatt, Denise Rizzo and her partner Josef Curmi and Helen and Gordon Asciak, her grandchildren David, Alexia, Nicola, Sarah, Mark, Chris, Andrew, Maria, Christina, Gordon and Matthew, her great-grandchildren, her brother Bernard Borda, relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, May 17, at 9am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of CLARE GRIMA, being the tregisima die, will be celebrated tomorrow, May 16, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ church. The presence of family and friends will be greatly appreciated.

