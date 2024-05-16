OBITUARY

ZAMMIT. On May 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGARET, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her dear children Martin and Simone, Elizabeth, and Corinne and Albert, her grandchildren Charlotte and Marie-José, Matthew, Sarah, Chiara and Julia, and Rebecca and Benji, her great-grandson Michele, her sister-in-law Maria, her cousin Mary and her nephews and nieces.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, May 17, for Attard parish church, where mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, preceded by the blessing. The mass will be followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but charitable donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

CILIA – JOHN. In everlasting memory of our beloved father on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. His daughter Doris, her husband Antoine and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COPPINI – JOSEPHINE. Today, the 45th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Martine, husband Noel and granddaughters Melanie, Francesca and Julienne. Gone but never forgotten.

PACE. In loving memory, on the 10th anniversary of the demise of ANTHONY (Tony) and 46 years since my son ETIENNE’s passing, now together in eternal peace. Lilian and family.

