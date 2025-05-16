Obituaries

BRINCAT. On May 15, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, MARY GRACE, née Mahoney, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mark and his wife Margaret, Stephen and his wife Sandra, Irene and her husband Michael Frendo, Suzanne and her husband Mark Gollcher, her precious grandchildren Julian, Maximilian and his wife Jeannine, Clare, Rebecca, Raphael and Cholpon, Michael and his wife Joanna, Emma and Ridder, Luke and his wife Sarah, Sara and her husband Jonathan, Julia and Michael, Kristina and her husband Michael, Erik, her great-grandchildren, her sister Winifred Scicluna, other relatives, friends, staff at Simblija Care Home and her devoted carer Mary. The funeral leaves Simblija Care Home on Monday, May 19, at 9.10am, for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, where Mass will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SORTINO. On May 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, SALVATORE, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Tessie, née Busuttil, his brother and sisters-in-law Victor, Lina and Bessie, his brothers Giovanni and Raffaele, his sisters Rosaria, Margherita, and Raffaela, and his nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, May 19, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass will be celebrated at 9am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CILIA. In everlasting memory of my dear father JOHN on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. His daughter Doris, her husband Antoine and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COPPINI – JOSEPHINE. Today the 46th anniversary of her passing. Fondly remembered by her daughter Martine, husband Noel and granddaughters Melanie, Francesca and Julienne. Gone but never forgotten.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.