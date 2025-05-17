Obituary

BRINCAT. On May 15, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, MARY GRACE, née Mahoney, widow of Notary Joseph Brincat, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mark and his wife Margaret, Stephen and his wife Sandra, Irene and her husband Michael Frendo, Suzanne and her husband Mark Gollcher, her precious grandchildren Julian, Maximilian and his wife Jeannine, Clare, Rebecca, Raphael and Cholpon, Michael and his wife Joanna, Emma and Ridder, Luke and his wife Sarah, Sara and her husband Jonathan, Julia and Michael, Kristina and her husband Michael, Erik, her great-grandchildren, her sister Winifred Scicluna, other relatives, friends, staff at Simblija Care Home and her devoted carer Mary. The funeral leaves Simblija Care Home on Monday, May 19, at 9.10am, for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, where mass will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MELILLO. On May 15, AGNES of Balzan, widow of John, aged 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Jackie and her husband Bryan Maistre, Tanya and her husband Frank Fenech and Johann and his wife Asha, her beloved grandchildren Luke, Jamie, Rebecca, Keith and Megan and partners Sarah, Christabelle and Kurt, her siblings and in-laws, among whom her brother Alfred and his wife Violet Cardona, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, May 19, for Balzan parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, St Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank her oncologist at SAMOC, doctor, nurse and carers at Hospice Malta for their care and dedication.

SORTINO. On May 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, SALVATORE, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Tessie, née Busuttil, his brother and sisters-in-law Victor, Lina and Bessie, his brothers Giovanni and Raffaele, his sisters Rosaria, Margherita, and Raffaela, and his nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, May 19, for St Julians parish church where Mass will be celebrated at 9am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMATO – ERMINIA. Remembering a wonderful mother, nanna and big nanna with so much love and gratitude, especially today, the second anniversary of her passing into eternal life. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

AQUILINA. In ever treasured and unfading memory of YOLANDA, a most beloved mother and grandmother, on the 18th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten and greatly missed by her daughter Alice and her husband Pierre Farrugia, granddaughters Emma and Paula, relatives and friends.

BLAKE. In loving memory of CECIL on the first anniversary of his passing away. Forever loved and sadly missed by his wife Lydia, his daughter Audrey and her husband Mark, his son James and his wife Sheryl Ann, his beloved grandchildren Lisa, Emma and her husband Luke, all his relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. A mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, at 12.15pm, at Mary Immaculate Conception church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRINCAT – EDGAR. Unfading fond memories of our brother on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Also remembering our beloved parents VIOLET and ORESTE. Always loved and treasured in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant them eternal rest. All sorely missed by Joseph, Corinne, Donald, in-laws and their families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered to celebrate their lives.

GHIRLANDO. In ever loving memory of VICTORIA on the seventh anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her daughters Stephanie and Margaret and her son Robert, and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MANDUCA – JULIAN. On the anniversary of his death. His wife Irene, his family and friends.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of Dr FORTUNATO ZAMMIT, today the 22nd anniversary of his demise, 17th May 2003. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children, Marie-Louise, Anthony, Rosette, Yvonne, Victoria, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In ever loving memory of ANNA STANLEY on the fifth anniversary of her passing away Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure; You are loved beyond words, And missed beyond measure. Deeply missed and always remembered by her loving husband Colin, her son Christopher and his wife Annelise, her daughter Natasha and her beloved grandchildren Annah, Lisa, Michael, Steffie and Nick. Lord, grant her eternal rest

