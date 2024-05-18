OBITUARY

BLAKE. On May 17, at St James Capua Hospital, CECIL, aged 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He will always be loved and cherished by his beloved wife Lydia, née Vella, his children Audrey and her husband Mark, James and his wife Sheryl Ann, his precious granddaughters Lisa and Emma and her fiancé Luke, his loving brother Alfred and his wife, together with his in-laws, his nephews and nieces, other relatives, his dedicated carer Sylvia and friends.

Mass to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, May 20 at 2pm, at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family would like to thank all the excellent doctors, nurses and staff at The Imperial Care Home and St James Capua Hospital for their unwavering care and support. The family would welcome donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, in loving memory of their beloved Cecil.

REQUIEM MASS

Hospice Malta are celebrating mass for the repose of the soul of MONICA ATTARD on Tuesday, May 21, at 6.45pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. All Monica’s relatives and friends are invited to attend.

IN MEMORIAM

AZZOPARDI – JOE. 20 years of being without you. We keep on going remembering your love and dedication. A prayer is solicited. Anna and Luca Iosif.

SOLER. In loving memory of ANTOINETTE on her anniversary today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Romina and Jean, spouses David and Joyce, grandchildren Stephen and Vicky, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

ZARB ADAMI – GODFREY. In loving memory, today the 40th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, his children Mercedes, Maurice and Joseph and their spouses, Adriana, widow of his son Noel, and his grandchildren.

