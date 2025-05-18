Obituaries

BRINCAT. On May 15, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, MARY GRACE, née Mahoney, widow of Notary Joseph Brincat, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mark and his wife Margaret, Stephen and his wife Sandra, Irene and her husband Michael Frendo, Suzanne and her husband Mark Gollcher, her precious grandchildren Julian, Maximilian and his wife Jeannine, Clare, Rebecca, Raphael and Cholpon, Michael and his wife Joanna, Emma and Ridder, Luke and his wife Sarah, Sara and her husband Jonathan, Julia and Michael, Kristina and her husband Michael, Erik, her great-grandchildren, her sister Winifred Scicluna, other relatives, friends, staff at Simblija Care Home and her devoted carer Mary. The funeral leaves Simblija Care Home tomorrow, Monday, May 19, at 9.10am, for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, where Mass will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CIANTAR. On May 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, aged 80, from Żebbuġ, residing in Attard, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his children Tonio and his wife Francesca, Philip and his wife Claire, Johann and his wife Jacqueline, Colin and his wife Sharon, Rowena and her husband Stephen, his grandchildren and his sisters Martha and Genoveffa, extended family, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 19, at 2pm, for Attard parish church, where mass to celebrate his life will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment at the Sacred Heart of Jesus cemetery in Żebbuġ. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Community Chest Fund and Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SORTINO. On May 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, SALVATORE, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Tessie, née Busuttil, his brother and sisters-in-law Victor, Lina and Bessie, his brothers Giovanni and Raffaele, his sisters Rosaria, Margherita, and Raffaela, and his nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 19, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass will be celebrated at 9am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of our beloved parents Mro. AMANTE ATTARD and DORIS, especially during the month of May on the 42nd and ninth anniversary respectively of their meeting with the Risen Lord. Your sons Romuald and his wife Agnes, Hilary, your loving grandsons Reinhard and his wife Charlene, Rambert, great-grandsons Jake and Noah. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI – JOE. It’s been 21 years since you quietly departed to meet the Risen Lord. Always remembered with love. A prayer is solicited. Anna and Luca Iosif. Rest in peace.

MANGION – MARY. Cherished and unforgettable memories of a beloved mother on the 30th anniversary of her demise. Forever missed and always in our prayers, Mary Rose, John, Ray, Albert and their respective families. Mass will be celebrated today, Sunday, May 18, at 8am, at the Immaculate Conception church, Tal-Ibraġ.

In loving memory of IRENE CUTAJAR who departed this life 13 years ago. She may have passed on but still lives in the hearts of those she touched. For nothing loved is ever lost. And she was loved so much. Fondly remembered by her husband Lino, her children Louise, David and his wife Maria, her grandchildren Robin and Adam, relatives and friends.

In loving memory of MARIA RENATA D’AMICO on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her daughter Josette, her son Sergio and his wife Therese and grandchildren Kristina and Michael, her brothers and sisters Yvonne, Joe, Vanna, Phyllis and her husband Phillip Agius, Alex and his wife Bessie and Tonio and his wife Magdalene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on May 20 at 5pm at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara. May she rest in peace.

In loving and cherished memory of MOSES SAMMUT beloved husband, father and grandfather who was called to meet the Risen Lord 17 years ago on May 19th. Deeply missed by his wife Nancy, his sons Joseph and MaryAnn, George and Vikki, his grandchildren RayAn and Matthew, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In ever loving memory of ANNA STANLEY on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure; You are loved beyond words, And missed beyond measure. Deeply missed and always remembered by her loving husband Colin, her son Christopher and his wife Annelise, her daughter Natasha and her beloved grandchildren Annah, Lisa, Michael, Steffie and Nick. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SONNY AZZOPARDI (3.11.1935 – 16.5.2014). Loving and cherished memories of a special father on the 11th anniversary of his departure to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children Peppi, Simon, Yvette and Charles, grandchildren, family and friends. It’s so hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.

In loving memory of PETER BUONTEMPO a dear husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Saturday 24th May at 8, 9am and 6.30pm at the collegiate parish church of St Paul Shipwrecked, Valletta. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In memory of JOSEPH BONNICI (ex-director Paolo Bonnici Ltd.) on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Your life was a blessing; Your memory a treasure. Deeply missed by the Bonnici family.

In memory of JOSEPH BONNICI (ex-director Paolo Bonnici Ltd.) today being the sixth anniversary of his demise. Those we esteem in life do not go away; They walk beside us everyday. Deeply missed by his staff and his carer Emily.

