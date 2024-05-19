BIRTH

BALDACCHINO. On May 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Claire, née Mifsud, and Karl, God‘s precious gift of a first-born son – TOM. Thanks be to the Holy Family.

OBITUARIES

BLAKE. On May 17, at St James Capua Hospital, CECIL, aged 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He will always be loved and cherished by his beloved wife Lydia, née Vella, his children Audrey and her husband Mark, James and his wife Sheryl Ann, his precious granddaughters Lisa and Emma and her fiancé Luke, his loving brother Alfred and his wife, together with his in-laws, his nephews and nieces, other relatives, his dedicated carer Sylvia and friends.

Mass to celebrate his life will be held tomorrow, Monday, May 20 at 2pm, at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family would like to thank all the excellent doctors, nurses and staff at The Imperial Care Home and St James Capua Hospital for their unwavering care and support. The family would welcome donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, in loving memory of their beloved Cecil.

HÖHMANN. On May 17, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, WALTER of Germany and residing in Kappara, ex- general manager at Lloyd Shoes, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church.

Loved and remembered by his wife Miriam née Aquilina, his children Erhard and Inka, Norbert and Dorothea, Martina and Iulian, his beloved grandchildren, his brother and his sister, in-laws, all their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 20, at 9.45am for Erwieħ cemetery church, Tarxien, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10.30am, followed by interment in the family grave.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI – COLIN. Family and friends are invited to join us in saying goodbye to Colin on Friday, May 24, at 4.15pm at Burmarrad parish church.

Colin left us quietly. He was a warm and kind man with a gentle voice, never raised in anger. His witty jokes and cheeky teasing kept us giggling and laughing even through rough times. He knew how to lift us up with the joy he spread. In keeping with Colin’s generous sentiments, we ask that you think of those less fortunate and make a donation to a charity of your choice instead of sending flowers. Your condolences and sincere words of encouragement gave us fortitude these past days.

To all those who boarded Colin’s train of life and enriched it, thank you for having been there. He saw so much value in people and he demonstrated this amply by the respect he gave back. The wonderful memories he has left us will be ours to cherish forever. The free spirit that Colin was is now truly released. Au revoir Colin.

May the Lord grant you eternal rest as you journey towards His loving arms.

IN MEMORIAM

BONAVIA – MARY. In treasured and loving memory of our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 31st anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers Reggie and Aurora, Rosette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DISTEFANO – FRANK. Treasured memories of a dearly loved father and grandfather, today the 18th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL-MICALLEF – CONNIE. Fondly remembered by her family on the fifth anniversary of her passing. A prayer is kindly solicited.

GREGORY – MAURICE. Everlasting memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 51st anniversary of his death at the age of 56. May he rest in peace of the Lord’s green pastures, and may he watch over us in our journey on earth. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his children Walter and Joanna, Cecilia and Godfrey, Francis and Nana, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SELVAGI. In sweet and loving memory of my dearly beloved sister JOAN on the 15th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and deeply missed by David and Charmaine.

SELVAGI. Cherished memories of our joyful and affectionate aunty JOAN, today being the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her nephews Christopher and Adrian and her niece Felicity.

SELVAGI – JOAN, née Attard. Fondest memories of our dearest Joan, today the 15th anniversary of her passing into eternal life. Lovingly remembered by Raphael, Joanna and Michael, Paula and John-Paul, her five grandchildren Ben, Alex, Nick, Oliver and Matthew, as well as her numerous friends who loved her during her short but beautiful life. Rest in the Lord’s eternal peace dearest Joan.

In loving memory of Notary PETER PAUL PELLEGRINI PETIT. Fondest memories of a dear father on the eighth anniversary of his demise. His children Myriam, Cecilia, Edward Lucienne and Ariane and their families. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARIA RENATA D’AMICO on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her daughter Josette, her son Sergio and his wife Therese and grandchildren Kristina and Michael, her brothers and sisters Yvonne, Joe, Vanna, Phyllis and her husband Phillip Agius, Alex and his wife Bessie and Tonio and his wife Magdalene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on May 28 at 5pm at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara. May she rest in peace.

In loving memory of PAUL FORMOSA on the ninth anniversary of his death. Always remembered and sadly missed by his wife Maria, his children Ivan, Etienne Jeanne, Fr Damian, Alison Jane and Aidan, his in-laws and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

In loving and cherished memory of MOSES SAMMUT, a beloved husband, father and grandfather who was called to meet the Risen Lord 16 years ago on May 19th. Deeply missed by his wife Nancy, his sons Joseph and MaryAnn, George and Vikki, his grandchildren RayAn and Matthew, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ANTON FARRUGIA on the ninth anniversary of his demise, May 19, 2015. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Ursula, his children Maria and Grazio, Joseph and Miriam, Emanuel, John and Charmaine, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of BERNARDETTE SCHEMBRI who went to meet the Risen Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at the age of 90. The family would like to thank Fr Karl Andrew Schembri, her grandson, all the Clergy, relatives and friends who attended the funeral Mass, sent flowers, cards and donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza and Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar, and all those who in any way expressed sympathy. Heartfelt thanks go to the nurses and staff at Casa San Paolo and at Mater Dei Hospital. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SONNY AZZOPARDI (3.11.1935 – 16.5.2014). Loving and cherished memories of a special father on the 10th anniversary of his departure to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children Peppi, Simon, Yvette and Charles, grandchildren, family and friends. It’s so hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.

Vanessa Asciak, Gordon and Helen Asciak, Rozanne and Darryl Zarb Cousin, Mark and Helene Asciak would like to sincerely thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated Mass, as well as relatives, friends and those who attended the funeral Mass, offered Mass, sent flowers, cards, messages and donations, or in any way expressed sympathy on the sad loss of MARION ASCIAK a much beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who went to meet the Risen Lord on April 24, 2024. Special thanks to the Management and Staff at the Imperial Care Home for making our mother’s final years so enjoyable and comfortable. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

