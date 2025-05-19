OBITUARIES

GAUCI. On May 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOANNE née Spiteri, loving wife of Godwin Gauci, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Audrey and her partner Mario, and Maria, her grandchildren Chanelle and boyfriend Christopher and Enrique, relatives and many friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, May 20 at 9am for Santa Venera parish church where mass will be said at 9.30am.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. On May 17, at The Imperial, CONNIE passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Josephine and her husband Joe M. Buttigieg, Helen, wife of the late Karm Grech, her brothers John and his wife Anne, Mario and his wife Anna, her nephews and nieces Chris and Bernice, Miriam and Mike, Eugenie and Jean, Joseph, Francesca and Luis, Joe, Krissie and Nigel, Sarah and Cass, Becky and Jonas, Karl and Rachel, Peter and Gabby, Patty and Steven, Katrina and Marco, Klara and Luke.

Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, May 20, at 10.30am at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema. Donations to the Poor Clares Monastery, St Julian’s, will be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and carers at The Imperial for their excellent care.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

DISTEFANO – FRANK. Treasured memories of a dearly loved father and grandfather, today the 19th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL-MICALLEF – CONNIE. Fondly remembered by her family on the sixth anniversary of her passing. A prayer is kindly solicited.

GREGORY – MAURICE. Everlasting memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 52nd anniversary of his death at the age of 56. May he rest in peace of the Lord’s green pastures, and may he watch over us in our journey on earth. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his children Walter and Joanna, Cecilia and Godfrey, Francis and Nana, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SELVAGI. In sweet and loving memory of my dearly beloved sister JOAN on the 16th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and deeply missed by David and Charmaine.

SELVAGI. Cherished memories of our joyful and affectionate aunty JOAN, today being the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her nephews Christopher and Adrian and her niece Felicity.

SELVAGI. Treasured memories of dearest JOAN, today the 16th anniversary of her entering eternal life. Always loved and missed by Raphael, Joanna and Michael, Paula and John Paul, grandsons Mat, Ollie, Nick, Alex and Ben, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MARIA RENATA D’AMICO On the 12th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her daughter Josette, her son Sergio and his wife Therese and grandchildren Kristina and Michael, her brothers and sisters Yvonne, Joe, Vanna, Phyllis and her husband Phillip Agius, Alex and his wife Bessie and Tonio and his wife Magdalene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on May 20 at 5pm at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara. May she rest in peace

In loving memory of ANTON FARRUGIA on the 10th anniversary of his demise, May 19, 2015. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Ursula, his children Maria and Grazio, Joseph and Miriam, Emanuel, John and Charmaine, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.