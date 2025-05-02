OBITUARIES

BISAZZA. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn JULIETTE, who passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord on April 28 at Karin Grech Hospital, aged 86. She will be deeply missed by her sister Laura, her brother Mario and his wife Catherine; her nephews and nieces Ivan, Jacqueline, Juliet and her husband David, Christopher, Claude and his wife Nisha, Nadia and Leon; as well as by Maria, her beloved students, and many relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, May 3, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

GANADO – Prof. JOSEPH MAX GANADO. In ever loving memory, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Treasured and always in our hearts. Greatly missed by his beloved wife Angela, Max and Veronica, Johanna and David and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. Fond and everlasting memories of our dearly beloved MARIKA, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, on her 14th anniversary. We thank God for all the love and happiness we shared. May she rest in the peace of the Lord. Carmel, Patricia, Michael, Mary and George.

MALLIA. Cherished and unfading memories of our dearest MARIKA, a very special sister and aunt. Angela, Joseph, Suzanne, Lisa, David, William, James and their families.

von BROCKDORFF – LINA. Loving and unfading memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Nikki, Hugh and Janice, Greta and Michael, Ana and their families. Deeply missed, never forgotten.

