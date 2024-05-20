Obituary

XUEREB. On May 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED, aged 80, from Rabat, widower of Amy, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his children Albert and his wife Sandra, Audrey and her husband Darren, his grandchildren Tatiana and her boyfriend Dylan, and Emily, his siblings Gina, Michael and his wife Marion, Rose and Marthese, his in-laws and their respective spouses, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Tuesday, May 21, at 7.15am for St Paul’s basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Sta Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP – TONY. Treasured memories of a loving and much loved husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Giovanna, Christine, Peter and Christine, Edward, Lisa and Simon.

APAP. In loving memory of TONY, a dear father and grandfather, especially today being the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly and constantly remembered. Christine and Edward.

GRECH. Treasured and loving memories of our dear mother RITA on the 52nd anniversary of her death. Her children Mary Rose, Vincent and Margaret, in-laws and grandchildren.

MARIA RENATA D’AMICO On the 11th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her daughter Josette, her son Sergio and his wife Therese and grandchildren Kristina and Michael, her brothers and sisters Yvonne, Joe, Vanna, Phyllis and her husband Phillip Agius, Alex and his wife Bessie and Tonio and his wife Magdalene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on May 28 at 5pm at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara. May she rest in peace

