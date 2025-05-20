OBITUARIES

BUSUTTIL. On May 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSE, former science teacher and headmistress, passed away peacefully at the age of 92. She will never be forgotten by her nieces Tanya and her children Marcus and Georgia, Josette and her children Aristea, Alessia, Mikael, Samuel, Mathias and his wife Lea and their daughter Matilda, her dearest friend Marvyn Portelli, relatives, friends and past students.

Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be held on Friday, May 23, at 2pm, at Gżira parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Żabbar cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MATRENZA. On Sunday, May 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, DORIS, passed away peacefully at the age of 92. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her husband Richard, her son David and his wife Margaret and her treasured grandchildren Katryna, Tamara and her husband Darryll.

The funeral celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 22, at 9am, at the collegiate parish church of St Paul Shipwrecked, Valletta.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

APAP – TONY. Treasured memories of a loving and much loved husband, father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Giovanna, Christine, Peter and Christine, Edward, Lisa and Simon.

APAP. In loving memory of TONY, a dear father and grandfather, especially today being the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Fondly and constantly remembered. Christine and Edward.

BUSUTTIL LEAVER. In loving memory of CHRIS on the first anniversary of his death. Sorely missed and forever cherished by Natalie, Luke and Nikki, Fred, Lucy and Mae. Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered on Sunday, May 25, at 11am, at St Julian’s parish church.

TRIGESIMA MASS A Mass for the repose of the soul of Dr FRANCIS ZAMMIT DIMECH will be held tomorrow, Wednesday 21st May 2025 at 6.30pm at Balluta parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.