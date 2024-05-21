OBITUARIES

BONNICI. On May 18, ANTHONY, aged 100, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Muriel, Walter and his wife Maria, Lydia and her husband Mario, and Christine, his grandchildren Kathryn, Elaine, Yana, Matthew, Jeremy and Benjy, their families, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, at 8.30am at Balzan parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On May 19, at his residence, CARMELO (Tal-Qali), of Sliema, aged 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Rose, his sons Fr Claudio Borg, OP, Adrean and his wife Nathalie, his daughter Graziella, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, May 22, for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Sliema, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are sent to Hospice Malta, Balzan.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL LEAVER. On May 20, CHRISTOPHER, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Natalie, his son Luke and his wife Nikki, his beloved grandchildren Fred, Lucy and Mae, in-laws, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, May 23, for Stella Maris church Sliema, where mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On May 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE, aged 71, from Floriana, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his wife Suzanne, sons Malcolm and Shaun, daughters-in-law, grand-daughter Maxine, brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, all his relatives and friends.

Mass will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, May 22, at 9am at the Kappuċċini church, Floriana, followed by interment at Tarxien Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANGION. On May 19, CARMEN, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters and brother, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Tuesday, May 21, at 2pm, at Id-Dar tal-Providenza chapel, Siġġiewi, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. It is the family’s wish that only close relatives attend. No flowers by request. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PULIS. On May 20, MARIJA, aged 83, of Birkirkara, went to meet the risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply missed by her beloved children Isabel and Mario, Stephen and Allyse, Paul and Jing, her grandchildren David, Gabriel, Sarah, Jeanelle and Claire, her sisters Clementina and Żarena, her in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, May 22, at 7.45am for St Anthony church, Birkirkara, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

REQUIEM MASS

Hospice Malta are celebrating mass for the repose of the soul of DAVID PACE, today, Tuesday, May 21, at 6.45pm, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. All David’s relatives and friends are invited to attend.