BONELLO. On May 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANK, of Dingli, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Elfriede, his children Burckhardt and his wife Christine, Leonard and his wife Miki, Christoph and his partner Lydia, his precious grandchildren David, Jenny, Richie, Lucas, Manu, Niko, Benji and Samara, his sister Jane, his brother Alfred, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. A mass to celebrate the life of Frank will be held on Friday, May 23 at 10am at Dingli parish church, followed by interment at Dingli cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL. On May 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSE, former science teacher and headmistress, passed away peacefully at the age of 92. She will never be forgotten by her nieces Tanya and her children Marcus and Georgia, Josette and her children Aristea, Alessia, Mikael, Samuel, Mathias and his wife Lea and their daughter Matilda, her dearest friend Marvyn Portelli, relatives, friends and past students. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be held on Friday, May 23, at 2pm, at Gżira parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Żabbar cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FERNANDEZ. On May 19, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, JOHN, former teacher, widower of Therese, passed away peacefully at the age of 79, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Graziella, Daniela and her husband Mario, his grandchildren Leon and Aiden, his siblings and in-laws Anna and Cosimo, Gianni and Nunzia, Anna, Nunzia, Antonio and Luigia, other relatives, his dear friends John Jones and Ronald Bowman, friends, former colleagues and past students. The funeral Mass leaves Simblija Care Home tomorrow, Thursday, May 22, at 8am for San Ġwann parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank his oncologist, the staff at Simblija Care Home and the staff at Hospice Malta, especially the doctor and nurse Nicola for their care and dedication.

GAUCI. On May 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Natalie McHarg, his beloved grandchildren Nicola, Rebecca and Jack, his great-grandchildren, his sisters Margaret Pace and Yvonne, his brothers Edwin and Francis, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, May 22, at 9.30am, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MATRENZA DORIS. On Sunday, May 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, passed away peacefully at the age of 92. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her husband Richard, her son David and his wife Margaret and her treasured grandchildren Katryna, Tamara and her husband Darryll. The funeral celebration of life will be held tomorrow, Thursday, May 22, at 9am, at the collegiate parish church of St Paul Shipwrecked, Valletta. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

A mass for the repose of the soul of Dr FRANCIS ZAMMIT DIMECH will be held today, Wednesday 21st May 2025 at 6.30pm at Balluta parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

