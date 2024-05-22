OBITUARY

BUSUTTIL LEAVER. On May 20, CHRISTOPHER, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Natalie, his son Luke and his wife Nikki, his beloved grandchildren Fred, Lucy and Mae, in-laws, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, May 23, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BORG GRECH. In loving memory of AMELIA on the 24th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her children Ninette, Joseph and Marcelle, Renzo and Evelyn, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

CONSIGLIO. Treasured memories of JOE CONSIGLIO, A&CE, on the 41st anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Rosa, his children Karl, Christa, Andrew, Julian and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CRITIEN. In loving and unfading memory of STEPHANIE, today being the second anniversary of her departure to eternal life in the arms of Our Lord and the Blessed Virgin Mary. Never forgotten by Patrick and her son Jean-Louis. Masses for the repose of her soul will be said today and on Saturday, May 25, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema.

CUSCHIERI – ANNIE, who was called to join our Saviour on May 22, 1983. A light has gone out of our lives, but the love you gave will shine forever. Love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred.

DEPASQUALE – EDGAR. Unfading memories of a beloved and devoted father on the 65th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORSHAW. In loving memory of MIRIAM, a beloved sister to Gaby (Pellegrini Petit) and a loving aunt to Gabriella and Monique. Still missed and forever loved.

MICALLEF – PHILIP MICALLEF, MD, B.Sc., DCH(Lond). In ever loving memory of a dear father, today the 20th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his son Philip and wife Marilu, his daughter Anne and husband Peter Schranz, granddaughters and grandson, nephews and nieces, in-laws and grateful patients. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

PACE – LAURA, née Calleja Gera. In loving memory of our dear mother, today being the second anniversary of her passing. Lovingly remembered by her children Anne Marie, Theresa, Peter, Robert and their families. A mass for the repose of her soul will be said this evening at 6.30 at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. May she rest in peace.

PRECA TRAPANI – JOHN B. On the seventh anniversary of his demise, never forgotten by his wife Doris, his son John and his wife Helena, his son Paul, his granddaughters Hannah and Rachel, his sister Mary Fonk, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

WETTINGER – GODFREY. Today being the ninth anniversary of his passing to a better life. Fondly remembered by his friends.

