Obituaries

CARUANA GALIZIA. On May 19, CECILIA, a beloved sister and aunt, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will never be forgotten by her sisters Therese Jones and Evelyn, wife of David Learmount, and by her brothers Anton and his wife Edwina and Alfred and his wife Caroline, as well as by her nephews and nieces and their children, relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, May 24, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St Vincent de Paul Residence for their care and dedication.

CARUANA SCICLUNA. On May 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, ADRIAN, aged 64, beloved father to Roxanne, wife of Jan Flores and Justin, beloved grandfather to Frank and Luke, after a short illness bravely borne with Christian fortitude. Also deeply mourned by Sue, his brother Noel and his wife Rose, Anna, widow of his brother Joseph, his sisters Anna and her husband John Scerri, Ina and her husband Joseph Grech, Edna and her husband Steve Curmi, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, May 23, at 9am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be offered for the repose of his soul at 9.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in peace. We thank God for his life and love. Special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Oncology Department who so lovingly looked after him during his short illness.

In Memoriam

BORG GRECH. In loving memory of AMELIA on the 25th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her children Ninette, Joseph and his wife Marcelle, Renzo and his wife Evelyn, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

CONSIGLIO. Treasured memories of JOE CONSIGLIO, A&CE, on the 42nd anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Rosa, his children Karl, Christa, Andrew, Julian and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CRITIEN. In ever loving and unforgettable memory of STEPHANIE, today being the third anniversary of her passing to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Patrick and Jean Louis.

CUSCHIERI – ANNIE, who was called to join our Saviour on May 22, 1983. Those who touch our lives stay in our hearts forever. Love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred.

DEPASQUALE – EDGAR. Unfading memories of a beloved and devoted father on the 66th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORSHAW. In loving memory of MIRIAM, today the 15th anniversary of her death. Forever loved and missed by her nieces Gabriella and Monique.

MICALLEF – PHILIP MICALLEF, MD, B.Sc., DCH (Lond). In ever loving memory of a dear father, today the 21st anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his son Philip and wife Marilu, his daughter Anne and husband Peter Schranz, granddaughters and grandson, nephews and nieces, in-laws and grateful patients. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

WETTINGER – GODFREY. Today being the 10th anniversary of his passing to a better life. Fondly remembered by his friends.

