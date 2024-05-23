Obituaries

GRISCTI. On May 20, LAURA, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her son Jan and his partner Louise, Elena, widow of her late son Pierre, her grandchildren; Clint, Kurt, Yara and Niel and her great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives, and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Friday, May 24, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to extend its thanks to the doctors, nurses and carers at Mater Dei Hospital, for their dedication and care. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI – COLIN. Family and friends are invited to join us in saying goodbye to Colin tomorrow, Friday, May 24, at 4.15pm at Burmarrad parish church. Colin left us quietly. He was a warm and kind man with a gentle voice, never raised in anger. His witty jokes and cheeky teasing kept us giggling and laughing even through rough times. He knew how to lift us up with the joy he spread. In keeping with Colin’s generous sentiments, we ask that you think of those less fortunate and make a donation to a charity of your choice instead of sending flowers.

Your condolences and sincere words of encouragement gave us fortitude these past days. To all those who boarded Colin’s train of life and enriched it, thank you for having been there. He saw so much value in people and he demonstrated this amply by the respect he gave back. The wonderful memories he has left us will be ours to cherish forever. The free spirit that Colin was is now truly released. Au revoir Colin.

May the Lord grant you eternal rest as you journey towards His loving arms.

SCIBERRAS. On May 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA (Marienette), former head of school (Education Department), of Żurrieq, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Bridget and her husband Martin Merzhaeuser, Cecilia, widow of Notary Dr Anthoine Agius, her nephew Matthias Merzhaeuser, her niece Dr Claudia Muscat and her husband Engelbert Muscat, her great nephews Giorgio and Gianluigi Muscat and other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, May 24, at 2pm for the Collegiate church of St George, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to thank the sisters and staff at Dar Madre Margerita, Qormi, especially Sister Marion Debrincat, and the staff at Medical Ward 6, Mater Dei Hospital, for all their dedication and support.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI. In everlasting memory of SALLY, today being the seventh anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her sons and their wives, Michel and Miriam, Robert and Rose Marie, Simon and Josanne, and her beloved grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of her soul is kindly solicited.

