Obituaries

BAJADA. On May 21, GIUSEPPA (Gugù), at the age of 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply mourned by her sister Maria and family. Gugù will always be remembered with love, admiration and many smiles by Rita Diacono and her children, Veronica, Peter Azzopardi, widower of her daughter Anna, Anthony, Simon, Peter, Nicky, Karl, Mark, Michael, Julian and Bobby, their husbands and wives, and numerous grandchildren who will all miss her bubbly, infectious laugh. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Friday, May 23, at 9am, at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA GALIZIA. On May 19, CECILIA, a beloved sister and aunt, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will never be forgotten by her sisters Therese Jones and Evelyn, wife of David Learmount, and by her brothers Anton and his wife Edwina and Alfred and his wife Caroline, as well as by her nephews and nieces and their children, relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate her life will be held tomorrow, Saturday, May 24, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St Vincent de Paul Residence for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

MALLIA. Cherished and unfading memories or our dear mother MARY, née Ciancio, on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Now, as ever close to our hearts. Michael, Jo Anna, and Tonio, in-laws, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.