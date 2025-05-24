Obituary

Paolo Farrugia

FARRUGIA. With great sadness we announce the passing, on May 20, of our beloved father PAOLO. He leaves behind a heartbroken family and many dear friends who will deeply mourn his loss. He was a very special person with the kindest of hearts who thought about everyone. A true Valletta legend who will be truly missed but will remain in our hearts forever... Pops.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI. In everlasting memory of SALLY, May 23 being the eighth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her sons and their wives, Michel and Miriam, Robert and Rose Marie, Simon and Josanne, and her beloved grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of her soul is kindly solicited.

CEFAI – MARY. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 34th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed but never forgotten by her children Marian, Carmen, John, Michael, Marie, Margaret, Antoine and Vivien and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CLARKE. In loving memory of GERALD on the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife, Yvonne, his daughters, Marcelline, Sandra, Suzanne and Doreen, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA – Judge ENA CREMONA. Loving memories on this first anniversary. Andrew and Fiona, Michael and Jill, Joanne, Patrick, Stephanie, Simon and Gabriella.

ZAMMIT – ELENITA. Remembering dear mamà with love and gratitude on the 13th anniversary of her passing. Erminiette and Joe, Melvin, Edwin and Marisa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of PETER BUONTEMPO a dear husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Saturday 24th May at 8, 9am and 6pm at the collegiate parish church of St Paul Shipwrecked, Valletta. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest

