Obituary

BUONTEMPO. On May 24, PETER, aged 87, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary Jane, his children Mariella, Rita, Michelle and her husband David, and Emma, his grandchildren Renee and Matthew, Dominique and Recep, and Angelique, Beppe and Nicole, Jean Luc and Lara and Elena, nephews and nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends, including the members of Rovers United FC.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Monday, May 27, at 9am at St Paul Shipwrecked collegiate parish church, Valletta, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK – EMANUEL. On the 47th anniversary of his demise. A prayer is solicited. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. His children Mary, Agnes and Bernadette. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG CARDONA – GLADYS, née Flores. In memory of a dear mother who left us 31 years ago. Lovingly remembered by her sons and daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Keep looking after us.

CARUANA. In ever-loving and cherished memories of our dearest papa ANGELO on the 18th anniversary of his passing away. His beloved children Marisa, Paul and Tamara Jane. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – MICHAEL GRECH, LL.D. On the 20th anniversary of the unforgettable and sad loss, his colleagues remember him to this day as a friend and gentleman, with whom we shared regular episodes of joy and of stress at the law faculty, during our five years together from 1976 to 1981. May he rest in peace.

STIVALA. In loving memory of ROSE, today the fifth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family.

