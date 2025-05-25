In Memoriam

BLUNDELL. Treasured memories of a most-beloved husband, EDGAR, who died on May 28, 1994. Fondly remembered by his wife Carmen.

CARUANA. Ever-loving and cherished memories of our dearest papa ANGELO on the 19th anniversary of his passing. His beloved children Marisa, Paul and Tamara Jane. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STIVALA. In loving memory of ROSE, today the sixth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family.

HUBERT PACE In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend on the 10th anniversary of his passing. Always dearly loved by his wife Melissa, his children and grandchildren. Rest in peace. “He walked in kindness and left love behind”

Thank you

The MATRENZA family wishes to express profound appreciation to whosoever, in some form or shape, contributed to help ease the mental pain at the passing away of DORIS MATRENZA which happened on 18th May 2025.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.