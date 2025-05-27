IN MEMORIAM

ATTARD MONTALTO – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Austin and Marlene, Lydia, Marie and his grandchildren.

DARMANIN – JOE. Cherished and unforgettable memories of a much loved husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. So sadly missed by his wife Anne Marie, Edward and Elizabeth, Philippa and John Said and Carol Smith and his treasured grandchildren whom he loved dearly. May he rest in eternal peace.

DEMARCO – MAY. In loving memory of our dearest mother on the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and her grandchildren.

HERRERA – PHILIP. In loving memory of a cherished and beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May, Mireille and Jon, Ariane and Chris, Matthew and Emily.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of my dear father WALLY on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Never far away from my thoughts and always close to my heart. With love and gratitude. Remembered and sadly missed by his daughter Yvette. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

