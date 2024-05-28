IN MEMORIAM

CUMMING – ROBERT (Bob). Today the fourth anniversary of his death. Deeply loved and forever missed. Marian.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of our dear father EDWIN on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Mariella, Philip and their families.

DINGLI – JOHN. Today being the first anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and always remembered by his wife Carmen, sons Roderick and Mark, his family and friends. A remembrance mass will be celebrated today at 7.30pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Lord, treasure him in Your garden of rest.

MICALLEF. Cherished and ever loving memories of our dear parents EDGAR and HELEN, née Anastasi, on the 38th anniversary of our mother’s demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Giovanna, Margaret, Rosemarie and Theresa and their families.

MICALLEF – JOSEPH (ex-Chief Inspector Customs and Excise). Cherished memories of a truly wonderful and wise person ‒ a mentor to many ‒ on the 19th anniversary of his death.

Uncle Joe was much loved and never forgotten by his nephews and nieces, his cousins and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE BARDON – ANTHONY. In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 27th anniversary of his sudden demise.

Deep in our hearts

You’ll always stay

Loved and remembered every day.

Fondly remembered by his wife Louise and children Michael, Roberta and Christina and families, in-laws and the Muscat family.

In loving memory of MAURICE DE GIORGIO on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his son Matthew, his daughter in-law Mona Lisa, his grandchildren Joshua, Nikolai and his wife Patricia, Sebastian and his wife Paula, Emily and his great-grandchildren Sophie, Harry and Mark. Lord, grant him eternal rest

Joanna Xuereb, née Panzavecchia 8th June 1945 - 28th May 2016Eighth anniversary since she left us to meet The Risen LordThough her smile is gone foreverAnd her hand we cannot touchWe'll hold on to all the memories Which we treasure very much. Her memory is our keepsake, With which we'll never part, God has her in His keeping We have her in our heart. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Sadly missed by her husband Lino,her children Ramona and her husband Kevin, Gerald and his wife Mine, and her grandchildren Nicholas, Timothy and Mira. May she rest in peace

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.