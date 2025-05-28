Obituaries

AGIUS. On May 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, DORIS, née Taliana, of San Ġwann, widow of Alfred, passed away peacefully at the age of 81, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Geraldine and Lubert, Angele and Tancred, her beloved grandchildren Gabriel, Thomas, Michael and Katrina, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, May 29, at 8am, for San Ġwann parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Charles Galea

GALEA. On May 21, in Sydney, Australia, CHARLES, originally from Imqabba, former teacher and church organist, aged 75, passed away and returned to the loving embrace and eternal peace of the Father. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife, Grace, née Attard, his children Claire and her husband David Debono, Christopher and his wife Sarah, Ronald and his wife Thao, and his precious grandchildren Chloe, Eleonor, Noah, Penelope, Leon Anders, and Dante. He will always be lovingly remembered by his siblings Josephine and Mary, Louis and his wife Vincienne, Michael and his wife Grace, Victor and his wife Doris, Benny and his wife Rita, Joe and his wife Julia, and Monica and her husband Robert Cassar; his wife’s siblings Rose, wife of Paul Mifsud, Yvonne, wife of Charles Zammit, Monica, wife of George Mifsud, Joe Attard, husband of Dolores, Norbert Attard, husband of Gaby; nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A remembrance Mass to celebrate Charles’ life will be held on Saturday, June 21, at 6.30pm, at the chapel of Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Donations to this home will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAPIANO. On May 26, PAUL, ex-general manager of Agio Tobacco and founder of AMCO Ltd, aged 77, passed away peacefully at his residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Carmen, his daughters Claire and her husband Robert, Alison, his grandchildren Jasmine and Leighton, his siblings, his in-laws, all their families, other relatives, colleagues and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, May 30, at 9.30am, for the Holy Cross church (Capuchins), Floriana, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CUMMING – ROBERT (Bob). Today is the fifth anniversary of his death. Greatly missed, in my daily thoughts and prayers. Marian.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of our dear father EDWIN on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Mariella, Philip and their families.

DINGLI – JOHN. In loving memory, on the second anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his family. May he rest in peace.

MICALLEF. Cherished and ever-loving memories of our dear EDGAR and HELEN, née Anastasi, on the 39th anniversary of our mother’s demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Giovanna, Margaret, Rosemarie and Theresa and their families.

MICALLEF – JOSEPH (ex-Chief Inspector Customs and Excise). Cherished memories of uncle Joe, a truly wonderful and wise person, and a mentor to many, today the 20th anniversary of his death. Loved, respected, never forgotten by his nephews and nieces, extended family, and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of our dearest JOSEPH (Roy), on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His wife Joan, his sons Mark Anthony, David and his wife Karin and his granddaughters Lisa and Carla. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE BARDON – ANTHONY. In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 28th anniversary of his sudden demise.

Deep in our hearts

You’ll always stay

Loved and remembered

Every day.

Fondly remembered by his wife Louise and children Michael, Roberta and Christina and families, in-laws and the Muscat family.

In loving memory of MAURICE DE GIORGIO on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his son Matthew, his daughter in-law Mona Lisa, his grandchildren Joshua, Nikolai and his wife Patricia, Sebastian and his wife Paula, Emily and his great-grandchildren Sophie, Harry and Mark. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOANNA XUEREB, née PANZAVECCHIA (8th June 1945 - 28th May 2016) ninth anniversary since she left us to meet The Risen Lord. Though her smile is gone forever; And her hand we cannot touch; We'll hold on to all the memories; Which we treasure very much. Her memory is our keepsake; With which we'll never part; God has her in His keeping; We have her in our heart. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Sadly missed by her husband Lino, her children Ramona and her husband Kevin, Gerald and his wife Mine, and her grandchildren Nicholas, Timothy and Mira. May she rest in peace.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.