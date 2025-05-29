Obituaries

GALEA. On May 27, at St James Hospital, Sliema, Perit MAURICE GALEA, ex-deputy general manager at the former Malta Development Corporation, widower of Maria Vittoria, née Mallia, passed away peacefully at the age of 94, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Joseph and his wife Doris, Prassede and her husband Michael Scicluna, and Rita, his grandchildren Cynthia and her husband Mirko Pagani, Kenneth Scicluna and Stefan Galea, great-granddaughter Chiara Pagani and his brother Charles, residing in Canada, nephews and nieces in Australia and Canada, and other relatives. The funeral leaves St James Hospital tomorrow, Friday, May 30, at 8am, for Mosta parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, and the doctors and staff at St James Hospital for their care and dedication.

Paul Sapiano

SAPIANO. On May 26, PAUL, ex-general manager of Agio Tobacco and founder of AMCO Ltd, aged 77, passed away peacefully at his residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Carmen, his daughters Claire and her husband Robert, Alison, his grandchildren Jasmine and Leighton, his siblings, his in-laws, all their families, other relatives, colleagues and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, May 30, at 9.30am, for the Holy Cross church (Capuchins), Floriana, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACHIA CARUANA – JOSEPHINE. Cherished memories of a dear mother on the second anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Edward and Silvana, Richard, Francis and Christine, Louise and Tonio. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CACHIA CARUANA – JOSEPHINE. Fond and treasured memories of a loving grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing. Sorely missed by David, Matthew and Lucienne, Malcolm, Francesco, Philip and Emma, Michaela, Francesca, Timmy, Amelia and Beatrice.

NICOLAS. In loving memory of our dearest sister NANETTE who passed away on May 29, 1960. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Amy, Freda and Joanna and their families.

