Obituary

CAMILLERI. On May 1, PIUS of Luqa, aged 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He will always be loved and cherished by his sons Ludwig and his wife Rosanne, Arvin and his wife Amanda, his precious grandchildren Miguel and his fiancée Martina, Matias and his girlfriend Kezia, Marcus, Annah Rose, Alec and Ava Mae, his siblings and their respective families, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, May 4, for St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 11am, followed by burial in the family grave at Luqa cemetery. The family would appreciate donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation instead of flowers, as a gesture of appreciation for all their support. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG-BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest father JOSEPH who passed away 44 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Christine and Gregory, Mark and Roberta and grandchildren Claude and Diane.

CHETCUTI – JONATHAN. Remembering our much-loved Jon; you spread laughter and light wherever you went. So missed. Rest in peace. All our love Antoinette and Matthew.

DEGAETANO – DOROTHY. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved and precious mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers and always remembered by her children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in the eternal peace and love of the Lord.

DIMECH – JOE. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Enzo, Antonella, Paul, Annamaria, Kristen and Francesca and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. In ever loving and unfading memory of ALFRED today, the fourth anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed and always in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Terry, his daughters Daniela and her husband Robert, Petra and her husband Alain, his loving grandchildren, his brother Prof. Carmel Mallia, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. Remembering with love and affection our dearest ALFRED, an unforgettable brother, uncle and great-uncle, on the fourth anniversary of his death. Carmel, Patricia, Michael, Mary and George.

PIZZUTO – EMMA. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved mother and grandmother, today being the 12th anniversary of her demise.

Her life is a beautiful memory,

Her absence is a silent grief.

Always missed and forever remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

