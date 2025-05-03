In Memoriam

BORG-BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest father JOSEPH who passed away 45 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Christine and Gregory, Mark and Roberta and grandchildren Claude and Diane.

CAUCHI. In loving memory of our father VINCENT on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his daughters Marisa, Anita, Sonia and Sylvana, their husbands, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mass for his repose will be said tomorrow, Sunday, May 4, at 10.30am, at the Risen Lord church (Tal-Erwieħ), Tarxien. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CHETCUTI. In loving memory of JONATHAN, today the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and remembered with much love and gratitude by Monica and Hector, Alison, Hugh, Sophia and Anna. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

CHETCUTI – JONATHAN. Today more than ever we remember you dear Jon, your love and your laughter. You are loved and missed. Rest in peace. Antoinette and Matthew.

DIMECH – JOE. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Enzo, Antonella, Paul, Annamaria, Kristen and Francesca and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – Major PETER GATT. Loving and cherished memories of our dearly beloved father, grandpa and great-grandpa on the 11th anniversary of his departure to eternal life. Greatly missed and never forgotten by all his children, grandchildren, his sister, nephews and nieces and their respective families. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. In ever loving and unfading memory of ALFRED today, the fifth anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed and always in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Terry, his daughters Daniela and her husband Robert, Petra and her husband Alain, his loving grandchildren, his brother Prof. Carmel Mallia, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. Remembering with love and affection our dearest ALFRED, an unforgettable brother, uncle and great-uncle, on the fifth anniversary of his death. Carmel, Patricia, Michael, Mary and George.

PIZZUTO – EMMA. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved mother and grandmother, today being the 13th anniversary of her demise. Always missed and forever remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MONICA ATTARD on the first anniversary of her demise. Wonderful and treasured memories of a lovely greatly missed lady who radiated happiness wherever she went Mass for the repose of her soul on Monday, May 5, 2025 at 6pm at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest

Forever in our hearts CONNIE BONELLO BIANCO, née PAWNEY January 25, 1955 - May 3, 2018 A loving wife, mother and grandmother We miss you so much Lucio, Anna, Cinzia, Joseph, Beppe, Giulia, Jayden, Benjamin, Pearl, Samuel, Brendon, Chantelle, Melanie, brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of JONATHAN CHETCUTI 1978 - 2020 on the fifth anniversary of his being called to eternal life. When I go, don’t learn to live without me; just learn to look for me in the moments, I will be there. So deeply loved and missed, Elaine and Gigi Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 3.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends is appreciated.

