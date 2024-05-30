Obituary

BONNICI. On May 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, Bro. MARIO BONNICI, Augustinian Friar at St Augustine Priory, Valletta, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the Augustinian Friars, his brothers and sisters in Malta and in Australia, among whom Fr Raymond Bonnici, OFM Cap., their spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. On Saturday, June 1, Bro. Mario will lie in state at the oratory of Our Lady of Consolation, Old Bakery Street, Valletta, from 8.15am onwards. The funeral cortège then leaves the oratory at 9.25am for St Augustine parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Secretariat for Augustinian Missions, Pietà, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GRIMA – MARY. Treasured memories of a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the fifth anniversary of her death. Forever in our hearts. MaryAnn, Paul, Franca, Philip, Joe, and their respective families. Merciful Lord Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

PRECA. In ever loving memory of our dearest mother TERRY, today the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children George, Angela and Ann and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO – MARK. In loving memory of our cousin and nephew on the 19th anniversary of his death.

Those we love don't go away,

They walk beside us everyday.

Missing you always Faye, Nick, Maisie, Louie, Betta, Gianni.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.