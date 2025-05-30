OBITUARIES

GALEA. On May 27, at St James Hospital, Sliema, Perit MAURICE GALEA, ex-deputy general manager at the former Malta Development Corporation, widower of Maria Vittoria, née Mallia, passed away peacefully at the age of 94, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Joseph and his wife Doris, Prassede and her husband Michael Scicluna, and Rita, his grandchildren Cynthia and her husband Mirko Pagani, Kenneth Scicluna and Stefan Galea, great-granddaughter Chiara Pagani, and his brother Charles, residing in Canada, nephews and nieces in Australia and Canada, and other relatives.

The funeral leaves St James Hospital today, Friday, May 30, at 8am, for Mosta parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family would like to thank the staff at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, and the doctors and staff at St James Hospital for their care and dedication.

SAPIANO. On May 26, PAUL, ex-general manager of Agio Tobacco and founder of AMCO Ltd, aged 77, passed away peacefully at his residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Carmen, his daughters Claire and her husband Robert, Alison, his grandchildren Jasmine and Leighton, his siblings, his in-laws, all their families, other relatives, colleagues and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, May 30, at 9.30am, for the Holy Cross church (Capuchins), Floriana, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

GRIMA – MARY. Treasured memories of a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the sixth anniversary of her death. Forever in our hearts. MaryAnn, Paul, Franca, Philip, Joe and their respective families. Merciful Lord Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

PRECA. In ever loving memory of our dearest mother TERRY, today the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children George, Angela and Ann and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO – MARK. In loving memory of our cousin and nephew on the 20th anniversary of his death.

Only when you drink from the river

Of silence shall you indeed sing.

And when you have reached the mountain top,

Then you shall begin to climb.

And when the earth shall claim your limbs,

Then shall you truly dance.

Missing you always Faye, Nick, Maisie, Louie, Betta, Gianni.

MARK PULLICINO 12.11.1967 – 30.5.2005 Beloved son to Antoinette, father to Philip and brother to John. So deeply missed every day, but especially on this, his 20th anniversary. Always in our hearts.

