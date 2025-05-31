Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On May 29, ANTHONY C. aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Carmen, née Runza, his son Malcolm and wife Bettina, his daughter Nikki, his grandchildren Ben, Max and Lenny, his sister Carmen and her husband Tony Foland, his brothers Noel and wife Maryrose, and Martin, his in-laws Ray and Mary Runza, nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, June 2, at 9am, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, St Venera, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CONSIGLIO. On May 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr JOHN CONSIGLIO, of Sliema/Birkirkara, beloved husband of Rose, aged 85, after a long life dedicated to his family and profession (Barclays, Mid-Med, HSBC banks, the University of Malta, and fiscal regulatory bodies). Always loved and treasured by his children Major Ivan M. Consiglio and Helga Swatzak, his grandchildren Edward Consiglio, Jeremy Swatzak and Sean Paul Swatzak, his brother Alfred Consiglio and his wife Jane, his sister Gemma Barbara and her husband Paul, and his nephews and nieces, Janette Fenech and her sister Fleur Vella, Simone Spiteri and her brother Manfred Barbara, Carl Edgar Consiglio and his brother Stefan Consiglio, relatives, and many friends. A funeral service shall be held on Friday, June 6, at 2pm, at San Ġużepp Ħaddiem parish church, Birkirkara. No flowers by request, but donations to the “Djakonija Section”, Parroċċa San Ġużepp Ħaddiem, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP – Dr GEORGE APAP, MD, DO (Oxon). In loving memory, on the 58th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

BORG. Remembering with love and gratitude our dear uncle PAUL JAMES on the 30th anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

CALLEJA – JOSE and NOYLA. In loving memory of my wonderful parents. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

CALLEJA – LUCY. Loving memories of our dear mother, today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Remembered by her children Miriam, Joseph, Charles and Ruben and their families. Mass will be said today at 6.30pm at St Joseph parish church, Msida.

CAMILLERI – CARMELO. In loving memory of my beloved father, today the 25th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son James and grandchildren. Please remember him in your prayers.

DEBONO. In ever loving memory of MARIA on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Lino, her children Daniella and Antoine, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren.

PORTELLI – FRANCIS. Fond memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the anniversary of his passing. Josette, David and family. The 6.15pm mass at Sacred Heart Sanctuary, Żebbuġ, will be for his repose. Rest in peace.

In loving memory of GAETANO SPITERI a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, being the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Violet, his son Raymond and Mary Anne, his daughter Anna, his grandchildren, their spouses, and his great-grandchildren. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow Sunday, June 1 at 10am at the Holy Cross church, Floriana, at 5.30pm at Santa Marija Assunta parish church Għaxaq, and on Tuesday, June 10 at 9am at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun. Forever in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.