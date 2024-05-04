In Memoriam

DEBONO. In loving memory of JOSEPH LAWRENCE, on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Lina, his daughters Josephine and Anna, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Requiescat in pace.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of JOSETTE, today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Beloved wife and mother who went to meet the risen Lord on May 4, 2005. Much loved and always missed by her children Sarah and Chris, and his wife Andrea. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of JOSETTE, today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunt who went to meet the risen Lord on May 4, 2005. Much loved and always missed by Marie, Margaret, Monica, Joseph and Evelyn and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.