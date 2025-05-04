Obituaries

FENECH. On April 28, Dr PETER ANTHONY FENECH, of Birkirkara, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his cherished daughters Desirée Georgakopoulos, Nadine Fenech, Dr Leontine Calleja and Chantal Bondin; his sons-in-law Teddy Calleja and Mark Bondin; his beloved grandchildren Alexia Georgakopoulos, Captain Stathis Georgakopoulos and his wife Dr Maria Georgakopoulos, Dr Jordan Calleja and Dr Kim Mallia and Dr Jacques Calleja, Elena and Luke Bondin, and great-granddaughters Nina and Ava and his sister Monica, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. A wonderful father whose loving care and thoughtfulness are forever embedded in our hearts and memories. He will be sorely missed. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, May 8 for Sant’ Elena Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass to celebrate his life will be held præsente cadavere at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund or Puttinu Cares, would be greatly appreciated as a tribute to his life’s purpose. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SCOTT – MARIA FATIMA, née Baldacchino, passed away peacefully at her residence in Poole, Dorset, on February 26, 2022, at the age of 70. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, May 8, at the Żebbuġ parish church at 2.30pm, followed by interment of her ashes in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tuesday, May 6, being the trigesima die since the demise of SONNY PORTELLI, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 6.30pm at Lija parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

COLEIRO – RITA and ESPEDITO. Wish you were still with us as we miss you constantly. Mary Rose, Joe and Antoinette.

DEBONO. In loving memory of JOSEPH LAWRENCE on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Lina, his daughters Josephine and Anna, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Requiescat in pace.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of JOSETTE, a beloved wife and mother who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 4, 2005, today the 20th anniversary of her demise. Much loved and always missed by her children Sarah and Chris and his wife Andrea. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of JOSETTE, a beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunt who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 4, 2005, today the 20th anniversary of her demise. Much loved and always missed by Marie, Margaret, Monica, Joseph and Evelyn and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE BALZAN – CECIL and MARY. Fond memories of a loving uncle and aunt. Their nephews and nieces.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of ANTON on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Monica, Konrad and Ruth, Katya and Mark, Angele and Luke and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

SPITERI PARIS. In loving memory of JOHN on the 35th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Albert, Therese, Victoria and George, their spouses and their families. A prayer is solicited.

VELLA. In loving memory of LOUIS and HELEN (NELLIE), who died in May 1988 and May 1999 respectively. Michael and family.

In loving memory of Major ARTURO FRANK MERCIECA today being the 21st anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his children Philip and Tina, Paul and Jacqueline and Louiseanne Mercieca, his grandchildren Michael, Stephen and Zanna, Ramona and Greta, his great-grandchildren Jennifer, India, Beppe, Felipe, Lyla and Thomas, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PHILIPPA CATANIA (1948-2020). In everlasting memory of a dearly beloved wife and mother today being the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers. George and Francesco. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 5.30pm at Lija parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated. May the Lord and Our Lady grant her eternal rest.

To Thank

The family of JOSEPH DE GIOVANNI would like to thank all those who offered prayers, thoughts, presence and support on the sad loss of our beloved husband and father. Your kindness brought great comfort to us all during this difficult time. Please remember him in your prayers.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.