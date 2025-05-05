IN MEMORIAM

BUTTIGIEG. In ever loving memory of JOSEPH on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Marion, his children Matteo, Marco and Clara, brothers, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

D’AMATO. In loving memory of my dearest father WILLIAM today, the 57th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered with love, gratitude and pride. His children John, Joseph and George and their families.

VASSALLO – TESSA. In loving memory of my sister and best friend. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

In loving memory of our dearest MONICA ATTARD on the first anniversary of her passing 1.6.1949 - 5.5.2024 Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers Lord, grant her eternal rest Adrian, Denise, Paul, Nikki, Chris and spouses and families

