In Memoriam

BONELLO – ROSE MARIE, née Borg Cardona. In memory of a loving, sweet, caring mother and grandmother, today being the first year of her passing to eternal life. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be held today at 9am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. May the Lord grant her eternal peace. Mirelle, Anne Marie and family.

CHETCUTI. In memory of dear VIVI, née Bezzina, on the 25th anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed by her husband Angelo, her children Manuel, Lina and Antoine and James, and her grandchildren Justin, Mark, Dylan and Julian, family and many friends. Rest in peace dear mum.

FARRUGIA – JOAN MARY. On your 33rd anniversary. Forever remembered and loved. Your family.

FARRUGIA – JOAN. Remembering my dear friend on her anniversary. Still loved, still missed. Helmina.

FAVA – LINA. Treasured and unfaded memories of our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 41st anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her son Reggie and his wife Aurora, daughter Marcelline, Antoinette, widow of her son Mario, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI – JOSEPH. Loving memories of a dear father on the 75th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Phyllis, Neville, Tania and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. Today, May 8, the anniversary of the passing away of JOHN. Always remembered, John and Vicky, Francis and Louise and their families.

PORTELLI. In ever loving memory of JOHN who passed away 72 years ago today. Always remembered, Charles and Louise.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.